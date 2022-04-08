Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage in Detroit — Just Minutes After Proposing

How does Jack White cap off a whirlwind Friday? By staging a surprise wedding onstage in front of an audience of his fans, of course.

According to a Tweet by the Detroit Daily News, White married his girlfriend, fellow musician and songwriter Olivia Jean, during his sold-out tour opener at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre mere moments after proposing during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 single, “Hotel Yorba.” White’s mother and Jean’s father, the publication stated, were in attendance for the impromptu nuptials, while each musician’s bass players served as best man and maid of honor.

White’s wedding comes after a jam-packed day for the Detroit native — which, in addition to Friday evening’s concert, included the release of his new album, Fear of the Dawn, and performing the National Anthem for the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day at Comerica Park.

The newlyweds first met when White signed Jean to his Third Man Records imprint in 2009, shortly after receiving a demo of her recordings. White was instrumental in introducing the songwriter, who lacked a backing band, to the group of musicians that would go on to form the Jean-fronted, all-female goth garage rock outfit, The Black Belles.