Jack White Wanders Around a Purgatorial American Legion in ‘Love Is Selfish’ Video

Jack White finds himself stuck in a kind of performer’s purgatory in the video for his new song, “Love Is Selfish.” The track will appear on Entering Heaven Alive, one of two albums White will release this year.

“Love Is Selfish” is an poignant and sparse acoustic ballad, with White crooning over steady fingerpicking and a soft drum shuffle, “Love is such a selfish thing/Always crying, ‘Me, me, me’/And it’s always trying to mess up all my plans/And I work real hard to make you understand/And I try my best to help you understand.”

White also directed the music video for the song, which finds him in an empty American Legion outpost, performing the song on stage and wandering around the venue, looking for a way out but never finding one. The clip ends with what appears to be the hand of a second person dropping a dollar in White’s tip jar; after that, the singer walks to a door that’s suddenly opened and stares at the blinding white light emanating from outside.

Entering Heaven Alive will be White’s second album of 2022, arriving July 22, after Fear of the Dawn, which is set to drop April 8. Tying the two albums together is White’s 2021 single, “Taking Me Back”: Fear of the Dawn will open with the regular version of the song, while Entering Heaven Alive will close with the version “Taking Me Back (Gently).” The two albums mark White’s first solo LPs since 2018’s Boarding House Reach, while in 2019 he reunited with the Raconteurs for their first album in a decade.

White will embark on a North American tour in support of his two 2022 albums this spring. The run kicks off April 8 in Detroit and wraps June 11 in Broomfield, Colorado; a second, shorter leg will take place in August.