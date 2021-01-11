Jack White Previews Extensive Live Album With ‘Missing Pieces’

Jack White has announced Live at the Masonic Temple, the 47th Vault package from Third Man Records.
Recorded at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on July 30th, 2014, the 38-song set clocks in at just over three hours. It kicks off with beloved White Stripes tunes and includes covers like Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut,” Led Zeppelin’s “Lemon Song,” and others. His Dead Weather bandmates Allison Mosshart and Dean Fertita also join him onstage for “I Cut Like a Buffalo.” Ahead of the release, White dropped “Missing Pieces,” from his 2012 solo debut Blunderbuss.
White is also including a seven-inch single of his Saturday Night Live performance from last fall, where he performed a medley of “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” “Ball and Biscuit,” and “Jesus Is Coming Soon.” He capped the evening off with a “Lazaretto,” paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen by playing the song on a guitar designed by the late legend.
Live at the Masonic Temple follows Vault Package #46, The White Stripes Greatest Hits. The band’s first-ever anthology was also released as a standalone album, out last month via Columbia. You can subscribe to the Vault by January 31st to receive the latest package.
Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple Tracklist
1. Fell in Love With a Girl
2. Astro
3. The Big Three Killed My Baby
4. High Ball Stepper
5. Lazaretto
6. Missing Pieces
7. Just One Drink
8. Hotel Yorba
9. You Know That I Know
10. Love Interruption
11. Weep Themselves to Sleep
12. I Cut Like a Buffalo
13. Cannon
14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)
15. Icky Thump
16. Screwdriver
17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)
18. Apple Blossom
19. Three Women
20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
21. We’re Going to Be Friends
22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good
23. Entitlement
24. Alone in My Home
25. Steady, As She Goes
26. Ball and Biscuit
27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)
28. The Hardest Button to Button
29. Sixteen Saltines
30. Devil’s Haircut (Beck cover)
31. Hypocritical Kiss
32. That Black Bat Licorice
33. Would You Fight for My Love?
34. Blue Blood Blues
35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do as You’re Told)
36. My Doorbell
37. I Fought Piranhas
38. Seven Nation Army
Saturday Night Live 7-inch single
Don’t Hurt Yourself / Ball and Biscuit /
Jesus Is Coming Soon (Blind Willie Johnson) / Lazaretto