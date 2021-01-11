Jack White Previews Extensive Live Album With ‘Missing Pieces’

Jack White has announced Live at the Masonic Temple, the 47th Vault package from Third Man Records.

Recorded at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on July 30th, 2014, the 38-song set clocks in at just over three hours. It kicks off with beloved White Stripes tunes and includes covers like Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut,” Led Zeppelin’s “Lemon Song,” and others. His Dead Weather bandmates Allison Mosshart and Dean Fertita also join him onstage for “I Cut Like a Buffalo.” Ahead of the release, White dropped “Missing Pieces,” from his 2012 solo debut Blunderbuss.

The collection consists of four LPs with White’s signature solo colors — blue, back, and white. It’s packaged in a slipcase cover with photo inner sleeves, with rare photos from the show shot by David Swanson.

White is also including a seven-inch single of his Saturday Night Live performance from last fall, where he performed a medley of “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” “Ball and Biscuit,” and “Jesus Is Coming Soon.” He capped the evening off with a “Lazaretto,” paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen by playing the song on a guitar designed by the late legend.

Live at the Masonic Temple follows Vault Package #46, The White Stripes Greatest Hits. The band’s first-ever anthology was also released as a standalone album, out last month via Columbia. You can subscribe to the Vault by January 31st to receive the latest package.

Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple Tracklist

1. Fell in Love With a Girl

2. Astro

3. The Big Three Killed My Baby

4. High Ball Stepper

5. Lazaretto

6. Missing Pieces

7. Just One Drink

8. Hotel Yorba

9. You Know That I Know

10. Love Interruption

11. Weep Themselves to Sleep

12. I Cut Like a Buffalo

13. Cannon

14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)

15. Icky Thump

16. Screwdriver

17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)

18. Apple Blossom

19. Three Women

20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

21. We’re Going to Be Friends

22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

23. Entitlement

24. Alone in My Home

25. Steady, As She Goes

26. Ball and Biscuit

27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

28. The Hardest Button to Button

29. Sixteen Saltines

30. Devil’s Haircut (Beck cover)

31. Hypocritical Kiss

32. That Black Bat Licorice

33. Would You Fight for My Love?

34. Blue Blood Blues

35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do as You’re Told)

36. My Doorbell

37. I Fought Piranhas

38. Seven Nation Army

Saturday Night Live 7-inch single

Don’t Hurt Yourself / Ball and Biscuit /

Jesus Is Coming Soon (Blind Willie Johnson) / Lazaretto