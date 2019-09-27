Watch Jack White and Jimmy Fallon Play an Extreme Game of Chess on ‘Fallon’

Jack White and Jimmy Fallon are apparently very competitive chess players. In a short but deeply intense segment for The Tonight Show the pair took things to a whole new level and inexplicably played the game with fruit.

In the clip, White and Fallon are seated at a chess board in front of an elegant fireplace, each wearing old fashioned clothes. They take turns making moves on what appears to be a chessboard. As the camera zooms out, the pieces turn out to be red and green grapes, which they are intensely moving around the game board. At the end, Fallon says “Check” and pops a grape in his mouth just as White decks him across the face and steals the grape, intoned, “Check mate, bitch.”

White’s band the Raconteurs recently released their third album Help Us Stranger. White told Rolling Stone that the new music emerged naturally and there was no big plan to make an album. “No one said, ‘Hey, we’re making a new album, we’re going on tour,'” he said. “We just thought, ‘Let’s just get together and we’ll work out a song, maybe a couple, and see what happens.’ And everyone was just so energetic, it was really inspiring.”