Jack White, Jack Black Unite on Tenacious D Collab ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’

Jack White and Jack Black have made a song together at last. On Black Friday, Jack White’s Third Man Records released a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring the two artists in their long-awaited collaboration — and the song, Tenacious D’s “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” is now available on streaming.

Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass recorded the track in White’s home studio in Nashville over the summer. White is credited as producer, and his voice comes in at around the 1:23 mark to make a very meta observation.

Back in August, Tenacious D released a 17-minute video that documented their Nashville trip and teased their upcoming “Jack Gray” collaboration. Black refers to the song as “a stone-cold jam.”

Tenacious D embarked on a seven-city American tour this year. Their most recent album, Post-Apocalypto, dropped in 2018.

Jack White is currently touring with his band The Raconteurs in support of their latest album Help Us Stranger. The North American trek wraps with two shows in Honolulu on December 12th and 13th. In between tour stops, White appeared at a rally for Bernie Sanders in Detroit, stumping for the candidate and performing a few solo hits as well as some White Stripes songs.