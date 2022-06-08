Jack White Drags His Own Coffin to His Own Grave in ‘If I Die Tomorrow’ Video

Jack White embarks on a funereal odyssey in the music video for his new song, “If I Die Tomorrow.” The track will appear on the musician’s upcoming second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22 via Third Man Records.

“If I Die Tomorrow” is, for the most part, a solemn country ballad, though in classic White fashion, it’s cut through with some strange and surreal guitar work. “If I die tomorrow will you let me know if I left in peace,” White sings, “I begged and borrowed everybody’s love and they gave for free/And I wish that I could give it back to them/So if I die tomorrow/Will you give them all the love they lent to me.”

Meanwhile, the video for “If I Die Tomorrow,” directed by Brantley Gutierrez, boasts a complementary classic Western vibe (even if the visuals boast the same blue-tinted palate that’s permeated everything from White’s album artwork to his hair this year). In the clip, White appears to be dragging his own coffin across a vast landscape, eventually encountering a bunch of strange figures and winding up in a six-foot hole that’s been waiting for him.

Entering Heaven Alive will follow White’s first 2022 LP, Fear of the Dawn, which was released back in April. The two albums feature different themes, inspirations, and sounds, though they are tied together by the song “Taking Me Back,” vastly different versions of which appear on each album.

White has a handful of shows left on the first leg of his North American tour, which wraps June 11 in Broomfield, Colorado. He’ll return for a second leg that begins Aug. 13 in Minneapolis and ends Aug. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.