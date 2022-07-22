Watch Jack White Perform Ballad ‘If I Die Tomorrow’ on ‘Colbert’

Jack White stopped by The Late Show to perform his song “If I Die Tomorrow.” The musician offered a gritty, bluesy rendition of the solemn track alongside his band, appearing in front of a large, 3-D replica of the moon.

White also sat down for a chat with host Stephen Colbert and discussed his two recent solo albums, as well as his fictional collaborations with Colbert himself.

“If I Die Tomorrow” appears on White’s second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, out today via Third Man Records. Entering Heaven Alive will follow White’s first 2022 LP, Fear of the Dawn, which was released back in April. The two albums feature different themes, inspirations, and sounds, though they are tied together by the song “Taking Me Back,” vastly different versions of which appear on each album.

The double album follows a period of pause for White, who at one point during the pandemic stepped back from writing any music for eight months. When he put pen to paper again, two dozen songs poured out.

“I started writing a lot of songs, and they were in all different directions: some incredibly heavy; almost some like speed metal; some sounded so gentle. I ended up with 20, 25 songs,” White told Rolling Stone. “People don’t respond well to double albums these days. I wanted to put them out on the same day, but there’s no way we could press all that vinyl and have them all out on the same day.”

White recently expanded his extensive Supply Chain Issues world tour, where he will be joined by a dozen special guest openers across the international trek, including The Paranoyds, Cat Power, and Ichi-Bons across select dates in September and October. After the initial set of North American tour dates wrap on Aug. 29, White will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Complete details and ticket information can be found on the official Jack White website. Live audio of the tour performances will also be available for purchase after each performance through nugs.net.