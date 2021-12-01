Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse to Headline High Water Fest 2022

Jack White and My Morning Jacket are among the artists set to headline North Carolina’s High Water Fest next spring. The North Charleston music festival, set for April 23rd and 24th, 2022, will also feature Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Mavis Staples, and festival creators Shovels & Rope.

Other artists on the bill include Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, and Jeremie Albino.

High Water Fest takes place in North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and is produced by Shovels & Rope, AC Entertainment, and C3 Presents.

Tickets are currently available for pre-sale via the festival’s website. Ticket options include general admission, VIP, and the festival’s platinum program. High Water is also selling its first-ever weekender package, a top-tier festival experience that includes all the benefits of the platinum program along with an overnight stay on the festival grounds.

High Water Fest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Beyond preparing High Water Fest for its return, Shovels & Rope teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten for a mesmerizing version of the Beach Boys’ “In My Room” earlier this year. The take was part of a covers collection, Busted Jukebox Volume 3, that dropped in February.