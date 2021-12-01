 Jack White, My Morning Jacket to Headline High Water Fest - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Rust' Armorer's Dad Provides New Theory on How Live Round Ended Up in Alec Baldwin's Gun
Home Music Music News

Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse to Headline High Water Fest 2022

The North Carolina music festival is produced by Shovels & Rope

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack White performs onstage for Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Jack White and My Morning Jacket are among the artists set to headline North Carolina’s High Water Fest next spring. The North Charleston music festival, set for April 23rd and 24th, 2022, will also feature Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Mavis Staples, and festival creators Shovels & Rope.

Other artists on the bill include Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon and the Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, and Jeremie Albino.

High Water Fest takes place in North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and is produced by Shovels & Rope, AC Entertainment, and C3 Presents.

Tickets are currently available for pre-sale via the festival’s website. Ticket options include general admission, VIP, and the festival’s platinum program. High Water is also selling its first-ever weekender package, a top-tier festival experience that includes all the benefits of the platinum program along with an overnight stay on the festival grounds.

High Water Fest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Beyond preparing High Water Fest for its return, Shovels & Rope teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten for a mesmerizing version of the Beach Boys’ “In My Room” earlier this year. The take was part of a covers collection, Busted Jukebox Volume 3, that dropped in February.

In This Article: Black Pumas, High Water Fest, Jack White, Modest Mouse, My Morning Jacket, Shovels and Rope

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.