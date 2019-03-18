×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Jack White Pays Tribute to 'Unique Innovator' Dick Dale Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jack White Pays Tribute to ‘Unique Innovator’ Dick Dale

“I spent many moments learning his massive reverbed guitar licks in my bedroom, and still enjoy playing his song ‘Nitro’ whenever I can”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack White, Dick Dale

Jack White penned a tribute to Dick Dale following the King of the Surf Guitar's death Sunday.

Valentin Flauraud/Shutterstock, Michael Ochs Archives

Jack White penned a tribute to Dick Dale following the King of the Surf Guitar’s death Sunday. Like a generation of guitarists before him, White was inspired by Dale’s pioneering style. “I spent many moments learning his massive reverbed guitar licks in my bedroom, and still enjoy playing his song ‘Nitro‘ whenever I can,” White wrote on the Third Man Records Instagram. “Sadly, I never got to meet him.”

In addition to developing the surf rock genre, Dale also help mold the modern electric guitar thanks to his close relationship with Leo Fender, the then-owner of the guitar company.

“A unique innovator of the guitar with pick melting style and swagger for miles,” White continued. “I can remember traveling up to Pontiac from Detroit by myself to watch him play when I was sixteen. That upside down gold sparkle Fender of his needs to be hung up some place special.”

Brian Wilson similarly paid tribute to Dale on social media, “I’m sorry to hear about Dick Dale passing. Dick’s guitar playing was a big influence on all of us, and we covered “Misirlou” on our Surfin’ USA album in ‘63.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad