Mark Wahlberg, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson Are All on Jack White’s Sh-t List for ‘Normalizing’ Donald Trump

Jack White’s ever-growing shit list just got longer. The musician posted a series of photos on Instagram that picture former president Donald Trump with different celebrities, including Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. White called out all the photographed parties for “normalizing” Trump in his caption.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book,” he wrote. “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

White has taken aim at Trump in the past, and this also isn’t the first time he’s aimed at people who have enabled or normalized the former president’s often dangerous behavior. Back in November, the musician quit Twitter after the site’s new owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account, which was permanently banned following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in order to prevent further incitements of violence.

“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is,” he wrote at the time. “People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?).”

With Twitter off the table, most of White’s statements on political matters have come through his Instagram account — he isn’t on Threads yet.