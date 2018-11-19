Jack White Taps ‘Cards Against Humanity’ for New Concert Poster

Jack White is celebrating his upcoming concert in Chicago, Illinois – the hometown of Cards Against Humanity – with a special poster themed around the self-described “party game for horrible people.”

Designer Matthew Jacobson, who previously created several posters for the musician, devised the item as an 18×24 Cards Against Humanity black card with the fill-in-the-blank sentence, “When Jack White performed at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Nov. 19, 2018, he surprised his fans with ______.” The souvenir features a set of six white response cards, along with a duplicate, regulation-sized black card – all of which, if removed, can be added to a standard Cards Against Humanity game box.

The poster is available in a limited-edition of 450 and for sale at White’s Chicago show and via Jacobson’s website.

Third Man Records’ Ben Blackwell recently unearthed a 1997 recording of Jack White covering Blondie’s “One Way or Another” – described as the “rarest physical release of a Jack White performance” – and issued it in October as part of Discogs’ Cassette Week.

That same month, White marked the 10th anniversary of Consolers of the Lonely, his second LP with side project the Raconteurs, with a deluxe reissue featuring the band’s first new songs in a decade. The material was compiled from “recent sessions that will ultimately result in new Raconteurs album in 2019,” according to Third Man.