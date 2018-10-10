Hear Jack White Sing Blondie’s ‘One Way or Another’ From Unearthed Cassette

A decades-old cassette sporting Jack White singing a cover of Blondie‘s “One Way or Another” has been unearthed by Third Man Records’ Ben Blackwell.

Blackwell uprooted the tape while digging through his own collection as part of Discogs’ Cassette Week, happening at independent music stores through October 13th.

“In late 1997, an aptly-named teen trio called 400 Pounds of Punk (also from St. Clair Shores) recorded a handful of tracks in a makeshift home studio at 1203 Ferdinand Street in Southwest Detroit,” Blackwell wrote in a Cassette Week essay.

“An unlisted hidden fifth track is a rude cover of Blondie’s ‘One Way Or Another’ with vocal duties shared by the band’s lead singer Jamie Cherry and one of the session engineers, a then-unknown Jack White.”

While Cherry takes the lead on the Parallel Lines cover, White’s trademark vocals – captured here around the onset of the White Stripes – are also evident.

Blackwell added that the unpolished cover is “as far as I can tell, the rarest physical release of a Jack White performance. And prior to the mention here, the release was completely undocumented. I doubt more than a half-dozen people even knew about it.”