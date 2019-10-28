 See Jack White Perform at Bernie Sanders Rally in Detroit – Rolling Stone
See Jack White Perform at Bernie Sanders Rally in Detroit

“Bernie Sanders is telling the truth, and I really do trust him,” Detroit native told crowd at Cass Technical High School

This past Sunday, Bernie Sanders held a rally at Detroit’s Cass Technical High School, where Jack White — a Detroit native and graduate of Cass Tech — got onstage to stump for the candidate and perform a short set of songs.

White and his band opened with a mashup of his solo track “Corporation” and the White Stripes classic “Icky Thump” (seen in the video above), followed by a string of White Stripes songs — “Black Math,” “We’re Going to Be Friends” and “Seven Nation Army” — as well as another solo number, “Connected by Love.” White also performed a cover of Bob Dylan’s “License to Kill,” which he introduced with a thinly veiled allusion to President Donald Trump.

“Bernie Sanders is telling the truth, and I really do trust him,” White told the crowd, adding that he supports Sanders’ promise to abolish the electoral college — “the reason we’re in the mess we’re in now.”

White will be touring with his band The Raconteurs next month, kicking off November 7th in New Orleans.

