Jack White to Perform at Bernie Sanders’ Detroit Rally

Jack White will return to his former high school Sunday to perform at Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’ Detroit rally.

Sanders, along with U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, are set to speak at the Arena Gymnasium of Cass Technical High School, which counts White, a 1993 graduate, among its alumni.

Detroit-area activists will also appear at the rally to discuss economic, environmental and racial issues in the city.

White’s set will take place between Sanders’ and Tlaib’s speeches, the Detroit Metro News reports. The event is free and open to the public, but Sanders supporters and White fans can RSVP for the afternoon rally at the Vermont senator’s website.

This Sunday I'm excited to join @RashidaTlaib in Detroit for a rally featuring a live performance by Jack White. I hope you'll join us in our fight for working people across the country. RSVP here: https://t.co/dy72vSAezD pic.twitter.com/KUlGpAwn24 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

(As the Detroit News notes, the following day, the Jack White Theater at Detroit’s Masonic Temple will host a Republican presidential debate for three candidates – Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford – hoping to take the GOP nomination away from Trump.)

The Sanders rally marks a rare partisan event for White, who has largely detached himself and his projects from political affiliation. One exception came prior to Donald Trump’s election as president, when White’s Third Man released shirts with the words “Icky Trump,” a play on the White Stripes’ Icky Thump.