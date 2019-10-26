 Jack White to Perform at Bernie Sanders’ Detroit Rally – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next After Galantis' 'Faith,' Dolly Parton Ready to Make More Dance Music Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jack White to Perform at Bernie Sanders’ Detroit Rally

Rocker, a 1993 graduate of Cass Technical High, will return to school’s gymnasium to play a set at Sunday’s event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Raconteurs - Jack WhiteAustin City Limits Music Festival, Texas, USA - 04 Oct 2019

Jack White will return to his former high school Sunday to perform at Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' Detroit rally.

Shutterstock

Jack White will return to his former high school Sunday to perform at Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’ Detroit rally.

Sanders, along with U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, are set to speak at the Arena Gymnasium of Cass Technical High School, which counts White, a 1993 graduate, among its alumni.

Detroit-area activists will also appear at the rally to discuss economic, environmental and racial issues in the city.

White’s set will take place between Sanders’ and Tlaib’s speeches, the Detroit Metro News reports. The event is free and open to the public, but Sanders supporters and White fans can RSVP for the afternoon rally at the Vermont senator’s website.

 

(As the Detroit News notes, the following day, the Jack White Theater at Detroit’s Masonic Temple will host a Republican presidential debate for three candidates – Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford – hoping to take the GOP nomination away from Trump.)

The Sanders rally marks a rare partisan event for White, who has largely detached himself and his projects from political affiliation. One exception came prior to Donald Trump’s election as president, when White’s Third Man released shirts with the words “Icky Trump,” a play on the White Stripes’ Icky Thump.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.