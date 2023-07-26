Jack White Changes His Stripes, Auctions His Personal Tesla

Jack White, who once called Elon Musk “the Henry Ford of the 21st century,” is relinquishing ownership of his personal 2013 Tesla Model S. for his second Third Man Garage Sale auction.

In collaboration with his label Third Man Records, White is also auctioning White Stripes-era gear and other personal items. The portion of the auction’s proceeds will benefit Southwest Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition.

Last year, White criticized Musk in an Instagram post for his “absolutely disgusting” decision to reinstate former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account. In addition to announcing that he was taking his label from Twitter, the former White Stripes member wrote, “Trump was removed from Twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol).”

The items on auction include the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar from the “We’re Going To Be Friends” music video, White’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar from on the Boarding House Reach tour, musical gear from the Third Man Studio, and props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot.

According to the website for Clark Park Coalition, which is located in White’s hometown of Detroit, the organization exists to provide “diverse, high-quality recreational, educational, social and mentoring programs for southwest Detroit families promoting skills.”