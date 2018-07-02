Jack White Announces Vinyl-Only Live LP

Jack White will release a vinyl-only live LP documenting the Boarding House Reach tour as part of his Vault subscription service. The album, featured in Vault package Number 37, will include recordings from two intimate shows: the trek-opening March 16th set at the Blue Room at White’s Nashville label, Third Man Records, and an April performance in Detroit.

Live at Third Man Records /// Nashville & Case Corridor is pressed on blue-and-white vinyl, housed in a die-cut sleeve with “peep-in” artwork and includes both a “Jack White logo flag” and three of photographer David Swanson’s “glossy, 8×10 professionally shot photos.” Orders for the package are available now will be accepted through July 31st.

White previewed the live set with a funky, raucous version of Boarding House Reach track “Corporation,” which includes a blaring guitar solo. The album also features the instrumental “Battle Cry,” recent single “Over and Over and Over” and White Stripes’ “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground.”

The guitarist released the chart-topping Boarding House Reach, his third solo LP, in late March. White has tour dates booked throughout the summer and fall, including a headlining September slot at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival alongside Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie.