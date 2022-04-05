Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Pearl Jam Among Many Headliners for Bourbon and Beyond Fest

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, and more will take the stage at the Bourbon and Beyond festival, returning to the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 15 through 18.

The four-day event will feature two headliners each night: White and Morissette will appear on day one, Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile will appear on day two, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet will appear on day three, and day four will feature Stapleton and a special 50th-anniversary set from the Doobie Brothers.

Beyond the headliners, Bourbon and Beyond boasts a packed lineup. Other performers include Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Courtney Barnett, Drive-By Truckers, the Revivalists, Needtobreathe, Caamp, Lukas Nelson and POTR, Cold War Kids, and Marcus King.

(Along with all the music, as one would expect from a Kentucky festival dubbed “Bourbon and Beyond,” there will be an array of demos and tastings from various bourbon distillers over the course of the four days.)

Four-day and single-day passes for Bourbon and Beyond are on sale now via the festival’s website. A variety of VIP and special packages are also available. Those interested can also purchase an Exacta Pass, which will provide entry to both Bourbon and Beyond and the Louder Than Life festival, taking place at the same location in Louisville the following weekend, Sept. 22 through 25 (headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and Kiss).

For several Bourbon and Beyond headliners, the festival will mark their first concerts in Louisville in several years. Pearl Jam haven’t played there since 1994, and they’ve only played Kentucky four times; Kings of Leon last played Louisville in 2017, and White’s last appearance took place in 2014.