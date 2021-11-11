Jack White Announces Two 2022 LPs: ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’

Jack White will return to his prolific ways in 2022 with a pair of new albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Fear of the Dawn arrives Apr. 8, 2022, with Entering Heaven Alive following on Jul. 22. White spent the past few years writing and recording both LPs, with both touting different themes and inspirations.

Tying the two albums together is the previously released first single: Fear of the Dawn opens with “Taking Me Back,” while Entering Heaven Alive closes with the stripped-down “Taking Me Back (Gently).” Both songs arrived in mid-October and marked White’s first new solo music in nearly four years. White also shared the official video for the track Thursday, co-directed by him and Lauren Dunn.

Fear of the Dawn also includes the track “Hi-De-Ho” featuring Q-Tip, the A Tribe Called Quest rapper who previously performed alongside White onstage at a 2015 Madison Square Garden concert.

White’s Third Man Records will release both Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive in a multitude of vinyl variants, including a midnight blue vinyl version of the former with a screen-printed jacket that’s exclusive to Third Man Vault members. Both LPs are available to preorder now ahead of their respective release dates.

The albums are White’s first solo LPs since his Boarding House Reach in 2018; the following year, he reunited with the Raconteurs after a decade-long hiatus for Help Me Stranger. Since then, the rocker has focused on the London branch of his record label, his vinyl printing press, and design studio.

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist

1. Taking Me Back

2. Fear of the Dawn

3. The White Raven

4. Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)

5. Eosophobia

6. Into the Twilight

7. Dusk

8. What’s the Trick?

9. That Was Then (This Is Now)

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive Tracklist

A Tip From You to Me

All Along the Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love Is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

6. Queen of the Bees

7. A Tree on Fire From Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)