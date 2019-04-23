Jack Johnson, Wilco, Maroon 5 Join Environmental Campaign BYOBottle

Jack Johnson has launched BYOBottle (Bring Your Own Bottle), an environmental campaign aimed at reducing plastic pollution throughout the music industry by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations at events.

Other artists who have signed on to support the initiative include Wilco, Maroon 5, Pink, Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Empire of the Sun, Jackson Browne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the Lumineers, Steve Earle, Steven Van Zandt, Ben Harper, Keb’ Mo’ and Flume.

“There is a powerful wave of momentum building to reduce plastic pollution. BYOBottle is a campaign that the entire music industry can unite around, and everyone I’ve been talking with is excited to join and be part of a solution,” Johnson said in a statement. “Expectations are changing around what makes a positive and successful music event, and sustainability is a huge part of that. I’m excited to help show what concerts can look like if artists work together with fans and venues or festivals to reduce plastic waste.”

BYOBottle, modeled after Green Music Australia’s campaign of the same name, encourages artists to travel with reusable water bottles and request venues to provide refill stations backstage instead of disposable water bottles. They also advocate for fans to bring their own reusable bottles to concerts and festivals when possible, and to share their commitment via social media.

Several major festivals — including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Telluride, Ohana and Splendour in the Grass — have committed to provide more water refill stations and sell reusable bottles. Thirty Live Nation-owned-and-operated venues have also pledged to the campaign, along with New York’s Forest Hills Stadium.

Additional information about BYOBottle, including tools and resources, is available at the campaign’s website.