Jack Johnson will be hosting his own at-home music festival, Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and in support of the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation.

The two-hour livestream will be hosted by Johnson from the front porch of his home on Oahu and will feature at-home performances from past Kokua Festival artists, including Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis. The performances will be broken up with cooking segments hosted by two of Hawaii’s top chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Viewers can tune into Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or Johnson’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 25th to watch the show.

Donations from the festival will benefit the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities. A portion of donations will also be directed to promote food security and sustainable local food systems in Hawaii in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program.

In addition to his own festival, Johnson will perform in a segment of Earth Day Live, a three-day livestream to commemorate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.