 Jack Johnson Announces 'Kokua Festival 2020 - Live From Home' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Belle and Sebastian Turn COVID-19 Fears Into Gorgeous Music Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Jack Johnson Announces ‘Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home’

Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley to perform on two-hour livestream from Johnson’s home in Oahu

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Johnson performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, TennWillie: Life and Songs Of An American Outlaw, Nashville, USA - 12 Jan 2019

Jack Johnson will be hosting his own at-home music festival, 'Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home.'

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jack Johnson will be hosting his own at-home music festival, Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and in support of the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation.

The two-hour livestream will be hosted by Johnson from the front porch of his home on Oahu and will feature at-home performances from past Kokua Festival artists, including Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga, Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis. The performances will be broken up with cooking segments hosted by two of Hawaii’s top chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Viewers can tune into Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or Johnson’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 25th to watch the show.

Donations from the festival will benefit the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in Hawaii’s schools and communities. A portion of donations will also be directed to promote food security and sustainable local food systems in Hawaii in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program.

In addition to his own festival, Johnson will perform in a segment of Earth Day Live, a three-day livestream to commemorate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Earth Day, Jack Johnson, livestream

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.