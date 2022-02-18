 Watch Jack Harlow and Yung Miami in New 'Nail Tech' Video - Rolling Stone
Jack Harlow Gets City Girls’ Yung Miami a Fancy Manicure in ‘Nail Tech’ Video

Harlow co-directed the visuals for the song that also features C-Tez

Jack Harlow is all about that fresh nail set lifestyle. On Friday, the Kentucky-born rapper released his single “Nail Tech” — and the video, which Harlow co-directed with Frank Borin, stars none other than Yung Miami of City Girls. The song features background vocals from C-Tez, who also appears in the clip.

Shortly before dropping the song, Harlow teased a short snippet of the video — set at a nail salon, naturally — where he’s seen walking inside alongside the City Girls rapper.

Harlow first announced the single by sharing the cover art on his Instagram. The image shows a set of seemingly normal women posed in a football-esque pre-snap formation in a suburban backyard. Of course, the ladies are all sporting perfect nails.

While Harlow has been featured on songs such as “SUVs” by Pooh Shiesty and the internet-breaking “Industry Baby,” this track marks the rapper’s first solo single since releasing his album Thats What They All Say in 2020.

