See Jack Harlow as Hoops Hustler in New Teaser for ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

The remake of beloved basketball movie White Men Can’t Jump, starring Jack Harlow as a hoops hustler, will arrive on Hulu in May.

On Sunday, hours before the Grammys, the streaming service announced the May 17 release date for the new spin on the 1992 classic, as well as a 30-second teaser of Harlow making his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls as a pair of pickup game artists who hustle unsuspecting players for money.

In the half-minute teaser, Harlow and Walls attempt to capture that Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes chemistry, with the two bickering about whether our greatest living director is Paul Thomas Anderson or Spike Lee, perhaps a film school twist on the "You can listen to Jimi but you can't hear him" argument from the original.

Back in early 2022, when Harlow graced the cover of Rolling Stone, the rapper revealed to us that, the night before the interview, he was up all night memorizing lines for his White Men Can’t Jump audition, a part he ultimately landed.

“There’s just something surreal about where I’m at in life,” Harlow said at the time. “It’s just crazy to think that you were walking the sidewalks dreaming, and then to be living it — it’s like a movie, bro. You’re one of the lucky people that got to live a movie-esque life. And I’m in the middle of the fucking movie right now.”