Jack Harlow Claims He’s the Best White Rapper After Eminem as He Tours Louisville in New Video

Jack Harlow is all about putting his native Louisville on the map. On Monday, the rap star dropped a visual for “They Don’t Love It” from his recently released Jackman LP where he calls himself the best white rapper after Eminem and shouts out parts of his hometown.

“The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then,” he raps.

In the Eliel Ford-directed video, Harlow sings in a strip mall parking lot and in front of the primary schools he attended in his hometown, joins a barbecue, and drives through the streets of Louisville. Harlow also hugs thrift store owners and blows up fireworks in a field.

“It’s not that crazy anymore, my city used to a come up/Bryson, Jack, Gee, James is up next,” he raps, referring to Bryson Tiller and rising rapper EST Gee. “The rest is up to me, these lames is upset.”

The video celebrates the release of his album Jackman — featuring songs like "Ambitious," "Common Ground," and "Denver" — which he dropped Friday. "The maturity and depth on display on Jackman may not be enough to silence haters or mollify critics but, like Mac Miller's Watching Movies with the Sound Off, it's a step up in lyricism that shows that Harlow has much, much more to offer," Rolling Stone's review of the record states.

Harlow spoke to Rolling Stone ahead of the release of his LP Come Home the Kids Miss You last year, which featured his hits “First Class” and “Dua Lipa.”

“There’s just something surreal about where I’m at in life,” Harlow told Rolling Stone. “It’s just crazy to think that you were walking the sidewalks dreaming, and then to be living it — it’s like a movie, bro. You’re one of the lucky people that got to live a movie-esque life. And I’m in the middle of the fucking movie right now.”