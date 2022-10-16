Jack Harlow to Perform Double Duty as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest

Jack Harlow will serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live when the show returns from a week off on Oct. 29.

SNL made the announcement during Saturday night’s episode which also happened to be hosted by another artist pulling double duty, Megan Thee Stallion. Harlow got some hosting experience earlier this month down the hall when co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

(SNL taking a break next week also squashed the rumors that Taylor Swift would stop by on the Oct. 22 episode in support of her new album Midnights, released the day before.)

Megan Thee Stallion and Harlow mark SNL’s first double duty hosts since Season 47, when both Billie Eilish and Lizzo accomplished the feat. Other musical guest/hosts in recent seasons include Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Nick Jonas, and Halsey.

Like all those other artists, Harlow first served strictly as musical guest before getting promoted to the monologue and sketches: The rapper made his SNL debut on a March 2021 episode hosted by Maya Rudolph, with Harlow also appearing on a Pete Davidson-led rap about NFTs.

Harlow’s North American tour in support of Come Home the Kids Miss You ends tonight in Atlanta.