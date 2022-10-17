Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video

Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.

Harlow’s Brian Campell-helmed visual for the Come Home The Kids Miss You deep cut is an ode to his fans. Released the day after he concluded an extensive North American tour that placed him front and center in arenas for the first time, the video cuts together footage from throughout the trek with precisely timed transitions.

“Met you in the dark, tryna put that light on you/Could buy you anything, let me spend some time on you/Cause I want you,” Harlow urges on the smooth, mid-tempo record. If a track wasn’t playing, the audience would likely be louder than he was.

But life on the road for Harlow isn’t just packed-out shows. “Like a Blade of Grass” also finds the rapper killing time backstage in Boston with Celtics player Jayson Tatum and passing ping-pong balls across the table with Drake in Toronto.

“This has been the biggest year of my career by far and being able to build a real relationship with him and make music with him and meant the world to me,” Harlow told the audience in Toronto, including his North Star-turned-mentor who captured the moment on a camcorder. “Give it up for the greatest of all time, Drizzy Drake.”

With the Come Home The Kids Miss You tour checked off the list, Harlow is making the next move to keep the flame he’s been stoking all year from burning out. For Halloween weekend, the rapper will take a different stage for the night, settling in at Rockefeller Center to pull double duty as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The kids are just going to have to miss him a little bit longer.