Jack Harlow Moves From His Bedroom to the Big Stage During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

Jack Harlow performed a pair of songs from his debut album, Thats What They All Say, “Rendezvous” and “Way Out,” on The Tonight Show Tuesday, December 15th.

The performance opened with Harlow delivering “Rendezvous” on a set made to look like it could’ve been his childhood bedroom, a choice befitting the road-to-success journey the rapper details in his verses. For “Way Out,” though, Harlow appeared on a much bigger stage made to look like a circus ring, breezing through the second song while surrounded by a troupe of acrobats.

Harlow released Thats What They All Say earlier this month, capping off a breakout year where his smash single, “What’s Poppin” peaked at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Harlow was primed for a big year following the success of his 2019 single with Bryson Tiller, “Thru the Night,” and he went on to notch about 840 million on-demand audio streams from January through November of 2020, which was nearly ten times as many streams as he grabbed throughout all of 2019.