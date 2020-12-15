Jack Harlow Rises to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Jack Harlow has been one of the biggest breakthrough artists of 2020, thanks to his piano trap hit “Whats Poppin,” which reached Number Two earlier this year with the help of DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. So far this year, he’s seen over a billion streams, and reached Number 34 on the Artists 500 Chart, all before he had even released a full-length album.

Now, things are looking to heat up even more for the Kentucky native, with the release of his debut studio album, Thats What They All Say. The album, released Friday, tops Apple Music’s weekly Pre-Add Chart, seeing more pre-adds than any other album during the week of December 4th through December 10th, leading up to its release.

Pre-adds allows listeners to add the album before release, and will add the album to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Kid Cudi’s seventh studio album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, also released Friday, enters the chart at Number Two, while Morgan Wallen continues to add to his record-breaking total as Dangerous: The Double Album takes third. Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G and Greta Van Fleet round out the top five with Proud of Me Now (out Wednesday) and The Battle at Garden’s Gate (due April 16th).

Other debuts on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include Evanescence’s The Bitter Truth (Number Seven), Florida Georgia Line’s Life Rolls On (Number Eight) and No Socks 2, the latest album from Detroit rapper Cash Kidd.

Here’s the full chart: