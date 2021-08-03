 Jack Harlow, Pooh Shiesty Team Up for New Song 'SUVs (Black on Black)' - Rolling Stone
Jack Harlow Taps Pooh Shiesty for New Song 'SUVs (Black on Black)'

Track follows Harlow’s hit collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby”

Jon Blistein

Jack Harlow has enlisted rising Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty for a new song, “SUVs (Black on Black).”

The track boasts booming drums and bass, which lurk beneath some sinister synths and mesmerizing guitar loops. “I just got my taxes back, that shit cut my cash in half/And it hurt, main chick say I’m a flirt,” Harlow quips at the start of his verse, while later he and Pooh Shiesty spit, “I’m tryna go back and rebuild the hood where I was starving at /And this a fact, I fuck with Harlow, I sent Harlow bullets like a quarterback.”

“SUVs” marks Harlow’s latest single in what’s been a busy 2021 for the Louisville rapper. He most recently linked up with Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby,” which bowed at Number Two this week on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart. He’s also released songs with Ty Dolla $ign and 24kGoldn (“I Won”), and Eminem and Cordae (“Killer” remix). Harlow released his debut album, That’s What They All Say, last December, and he’s set to embark on a North American tour in September.

As for Pooh Shiesty, he released his breakout debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, back in February. The rapper, however, is currently being held without bond as he awaits trial after being indicted on federal charges related to an alleged shooting and robbery of two men in October 2020.

