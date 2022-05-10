Jack Harlow Flies High With ‘First Class’ on ‘Fallon’

Jack Harlow stopped by The Tonight Show to perform the single “First Class,” off his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Appearing solo on the late-night show’s stage, the rapper showcased the hit surrounded by fog while standing in front of a cloud-covered backdrop..

Harlow also joined host Jimmy Fallon for an interview, in which he discussed performing with Lil Nas X, his new album, and his appearance in numerous viral videos. During the interview — his first-ever on a late-night talk show — Harlow said his recent success is “validating.”

“I think I appreciate it, you know,” he told Fallon. “I appreciate it because it’s fragile to me and I know I worked for it. I think I don’t take it for granted at all because of that.”

Come Home the Kids Miss You, which dropped last week, marks Harlow’s second major-label album. The record features collaborations with Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne. It also includes a track called “Dua Lipa,” where the rapper confesses his crush on the pop singer declaring, “I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

The “Nail Tech” hitmaker will embark on a 22-date North American tour in support of his latest LP, set to kick off this fall with support from special guests, City Girls. The Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour will launch on Sept. 6 with an opening show in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The trek will span through Oct. 16, when Harlow will conclude the stretch at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.