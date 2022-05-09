 Jack Harlow Announces 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' North America Tour - Rolling Stone
Jack Harlow Plots ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ North American Tour

The 22-date tour kicks off on Sept. 6 with special guests City Girls

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Jack Harlow performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Jack Harlow performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Jack Harlow performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California.

Timothy Norris/WireImage

His latest record might be called Come Home the Kids Miss You, but it’ll be a while before Jack Harlow settles down. The Kentucky rapper is plotting a 22-date North American tour in support of his sophomore studio effort, set to kick off this fall with special guests City Girls.

The Come Home the Kids Miss You tour is set to launch on Sept. 6 with an opening show in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The trek will span through Oct. 16, when Harlow will conclude the stretch at Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

City Girls will join for the entirety of the tour, minus a stop at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Yung Miami, one-half of the rap duo she makes up alongside JT, recently appeared in the music video for Come Home the Kids Miss You lead single “Nail Tech.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow explained that each of his songs is marked as either a “sometimes” or “always” when it comes to listening mood. “Is it a song that you want to hear at any moment, in all moods,” he says. “Or is it meant for just one mood — for the club or before you work out? I have to get over my burning desire to make all of the songs on an album ‘always,’ because then it never cuts through.” He classifies “Nail Tech” as a “sometimes,” but the one place each track will be an “always” is on tour.

Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour

Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum
Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
Sept. 28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct. 11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

 

