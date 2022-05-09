Jack Harlow Plots ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ North American Tour

His latest record might be called Come Home the Kids Miss You, but it’ll be a while before Jack Harlow settles down. The Kentucky rapper is plotting a 22-date North American tour in support of his sophomore studio effort, set to kick off this fall with special guests City Girls.

The Come Home the Kids Miss You tour is set to launch on Sept. 6 with an opening show in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The trek will span through Oct. 16, when Harlow will conclude the stretch at Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

City Girls will join for the entirety of the tour, minus a stop at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Yung Miami, one-half of the rap duo she makes up alongside JT, recently appeared in the music video for Come Home the Kids Miss You lead single “Nail Tech.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Harlow explained that each of his songs is marked as either a “sometimes” or “always” when it comes to listening mood. “Is it a song that you want to hear at any moment, in all moods,” he says. “Or is it meant for just one mood — for the club or before you work out? I have to get over my burning desire to make all of the songs on an album ‘always,’ because then it never cuts through.” He classifies “Nail Tech” as a “sometimes,” but the one place each track will be an “always” is on tour.

Jack Harlow Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour

Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 20 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Sept. 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept. 28 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

Sept. 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Oct. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

Oct. 2 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

Oct. 9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Oct. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena