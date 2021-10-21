Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller Celebrate Louisville in New Video for ‘Luv Is Dro’

Louisville’s Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller celebrate their Kentucky hometown in the new video for “Luv Is Dro,” the latest single off the rapper’s 2020 LP That’s What They All Say.

The video for the track — which also features vocals from another Louisville artist, the late Static Major — finds Harlow and Tiller hanging out and partying around a handful of the city’s landmarks and popular eateries.

“I can’t even explain how much this song and video means to me but just know this is historic for the city we are from,” Harlow tweeted Thursday of “Love Is Dro.”

The video arrives two months before Harlow stages his “No Place Like Home” shows, a five-night jaunt of five different venues throughout Louisville — the Palace Theatre, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall — from December 14th to the 18th; additionally, $1 from each ticket sold for the trek will benefit five Louisville organizations: AMPED, the Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way.

No Place Like Home Louisville…it's been too long. Let's turn the city up for a week straight. See you in December. Tickets go on presale at 10 AM EST tomorrow morning.

Following the release of That’s What They All Say in December 2020, Harlow spent the past year appearing on tracks by other artists, including Ty Dolla $ign’s “I Won,” Eminem’s “Killer,” and Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.”