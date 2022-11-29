A ‘First Class’ Residency! Jack Harlow Announces 2023 Shows in Las Vegas

Jack Harlow fans, get ready to book a “First Class” trip to Las Vegas in 2023. On Tuesday, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that Jack Harlow will officially become a Zouk Nightclub resident performer in the new year with at least two planned shows.

Harlow will return to Zouk — which has a capacity of 3,500 — for performances on March 18 and May 27 after having performed there on Sept. 18 this year. “I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” Harlow said in a press release. “The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

General admission tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men, with VIP entries costing $100. Fans can also reserve tables starting at $3,000. DJ Maria Romano will open for Harlow.

The two planned shows in the new year will follow his appearances on iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball tour, with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Boston. He’s also set to host a homecoming show at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 18.

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023,” said Ronn Nicolli, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas, in a press release. “We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

Harlow joins the likes of DJs Tiësto, Kaskade, and Zedd with scheduled shows at Zouk next year. (Travis Scott also hosted two shows at Zouk in September.) Resorts World’s 5,000-capacity theatre is also home to residencies for Luke Bryan, Céline Dion, and Katy Perry’s PLAY.

"You don't have to take mushrooms to feel like you're on mushrooms when you watch this show. Believe me," Perry recently told Rolling Stone about her Resorts World show. "It's got all the nostalgia factor, but it is wrapped up in this Alice in Wonderland mushroom trip animated story of finding true love and self-love."

Earlier this year, Harlow spoke to Rolling Stone for a cover story and revealed that he quit drinking to help him while he was on the road.

“I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” he said. “I’m in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there’s so many people counting on me outside of myself. I just feel like I’m a man. I don’t feel like I need to do boyish things anymore.”