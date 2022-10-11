Jack Harlow Sets One-Off ‘Hometown’ Show: Here’s How to Stream it Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jack Harlow is set for a special one-night-only show Wednesday as part of American Express’ “Member Week.”

Running through October 14, Member Week offers exclusive experiences for American Express card members, including travel and shopping deals, early access to Coachella 2023 tickets and even discounts on entertainment, like a $50 credit off your HBO Max subscription.

The week-long event is highlighted by a special concert from Harlow, taking place Wednesday at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Officially billed as the “American Express Presents Louisville by Jack Harlow” show, the live event pays homage to the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, KY, and will feature a number of nods to the Bluegrass state. Among them: a five-piece fashion capsule collection created in partnership with acclaimed Louisville illustrator and friend of Harlow’s, Bri Bowers, with iconic Louisville landmarks on T-shirts and posters, plus a rugby shirt, hoodie, and crossbody bag. Fans at the show will also be able to sample dishes from Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant, one of Harlow’s favorite restaurants in the city.

Tickets to Jack Harlow’s “hometown” show were made available exclusively to American Express card members and quickly sold out (there were still tickets available via VividSeats.com as of this writing).

Not in Brooklyn? Fans can also stream the American Express Jack Harlow show online free through the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The live stream begins at 8:30pm ET and Harlow is expected to play for an hour.

American Express

The capsule collection, meantime, will be available for purchase at the show and on AmexArtistShop.com for just over 24 hours, launching Wednesday, October 12 at 6pm ET through Thursday at 9:30pm ET.

“To help celebrate American Express’ Member Week, I tapped Louisville’s own, Bri Bowers, to help design some limited edition merch items that feature her amazing illustrations of some of Louisville’s most iconic landmarks that are close to my heart and remind me most of home,” says Harlow, in a statement.

Watch Harlow in concert Wednesday, October 12 starting at 8:30pm on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. This is a free livestream that you can use to watch Harlow’s show online.

Want more Jack Harlow? Amazon Music is currently offering a 30-day free trial to its “Music Unlimited” tier, with unlimited, free access to more than 90 million songs in full HD.