See Jack Harlow Bring Out Adam Levine to Perform ‘Same Guy’ on ‘SNL’

Jack Harlow brought out Adam Levine to perform the single “Same Guy” during the Louisville rapper’s Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on the latest episode.

The Maroon 5 singer, who features on the version from Harlow’s 2020 LP That’s What They All Say, emerged from the riser behind Harlow to make an unannounced cameo during the performance, with the singer lending his falsetto to the track.

The rapper opened his SNL musical guest spot with a medley of his singles “Tyler Herro,” named after the Miami Heat basketball player, and the TikTok hit “Whats Poppin”:

Harlow also made an in-show appearance to rap about NFTs alongside Pete Davidson in an Eminem-inspired sketch.

Following a string of self-released mixtapes and EPs, the 23-year-old Harlow released his major label debut studio LP That’s What They All Say in December 2020, with the album climbing to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. That same month, Harlow performed a pair of album tracks on The Tonight Show.