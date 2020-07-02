 Jack Bruce Plays 'Sunshine of Your Love' With Ringo Starr: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Boygenius to Drop Demos on Bandcamp for One Day Only Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Flashback: Jack Bruce Plays ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ With Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton

The 1997 All Starr Band also featured Simon Kirke of Bad Company and Gary Brooker of Procol Harum

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ringo Starr is turning 80 on July 7th and he plans on celebrating with a virtual charity concert featuring Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Sheila E, and Ben Harper. “I love birthdays,” Starr recently told Rolling Stone. “This year is going to be a little different. There’s no big get-together; there’s no brunch for 100. But we’re putting this show together — an hour of music and chat. It’s quite a big birthday.”

Starr originally planned on celebrating his landmark birthday by touring all across America, but the pandemic obviously made that impossible. He hopes to return to the road next year with his current incarnation of the All Starr Band, which includes Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Santana’s Gregg Rolie, the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart, drummer Gregg Bissonette, and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.

He’s been touring with various incarnation of the All Starr Band since 1989, and picking out the best one is a difficult task, but the 1997 one was very special. It featured Peter Frampton, Jack Bruce, Gary Brooker of Procol Harum, Simon Kirke of Bad Company, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Rivera. That lineup gave them an arsenal of classic-rock hits to play every night, including “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” “White Room,” “Show Me the Way,” “Shooting Star,” Ringo standards like “Photograph,” “Yellow Submarine,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” and the inevitable finale of “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Related

Geddy Lee of Rush performs at O2 Arena on May 25, 2011 in London, England.
Rush's Geddy Lee: My 10 Favorite Bassists
Ringo Starr Announces 80th Birthday Charity Show with Paul McCartney and More

Related

Commencement Speeches That Never Fail to Inspire
10 Folk Albums Rolling Stone Loved in the 1970s You Never Heard

A big highlight of the set was Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” with Frampton handling Eric Clapton’s guitar and vocal parts and Bruce, of course, on bass and vocals, just like on the original recording. It’s the perfect song for everyone in the band to show off their chops and was surely a moment of pure classic-rock bliss for the audience. Here’s video of the song from a stop at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, on May 30th, 1997. Ginger Baker guested during a few nights on the tour, turning the show into a two-thirds Cream reunion, but this wasn’t one of them.

All Starr Band lineups used to change with every tour, but Lukather and Rolie have now been in the mix for the past eight years. Not only do they both bring three huge hits they can sing every night (“Hold the Line,” “Africa,” “Rosanna,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Evil Ways,” and “”Oye Como Va”), but they’re incredibly versatile musicians who can play just about anything. If Ringo is still out on the road when he turns 90 or even 100, they’ll probably be by his side.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bad Company, Cream, Jack Bruce, Peter Frampton, Procol Harum, Ringo Starr

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.