Jack Black Drops Video for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Surprise Hit Ballad ‘Peaches’

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie surging toward a $200 million opening weekend, Jack Black-as-Bowser’s piano balled “Peaches” has become a surprise hit on streaming services.

With the track rocketing up digital music charts, Black has teamed with Lyrical Lemonade director Cole Bennett for a music video for the ode to Princess Peach.

The peach-hued visual finds the Tenacious D singer banging away at his Ludwig Van Koopa piano and dancing around a mushroom hut, singing about his unrequited love.

As Rolling Stone wrote in our review of the film, “The obvious showstopper is Jack Black as a loquacious Bowser. If it’s possible to chew scenery in a voiceover booth, Black’s take on the King of the Koopas is dining and his Neil Diamond-lite Tenacious D’ing of Bowser as a love-struck tortured artist is a hit. Expect ‘Peaches, Peaches, Peaches’ to soon be a TikTok staple to the chagrin of parents everywhere.”

“Bowser plays an incredible piano ballad that extols his love for Princess Peach,” co-director Aaron Horvath previously said in a statement. “As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser’s feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had him sing a song about it.”

“Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack,” Horvath continued. “A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

Lyrical Lemonade also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of “Peaches” with more of Black’s song-and-dance, as well as the actor/singer’s first attempt at sketching Bowser: