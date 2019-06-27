×
Jack Antonoff Previews New Red Hearse Project With Two New Songs

Trio includes singer Sam Dew and producer Sounwave

Jack Antonoff, singer Sam Dew and producer Sounwave have teamed up for a new trio called Red Hearse. On Wednesday, the group unveiled two new tracks, “Red Hearse” and “Honey,” which preview their forthcoming eponymous album due this summer via RCA Records.

The group has previous ties. Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman — whose long line of recent production credits include work with Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey ­— and Sounwave, aka as Mark Spears, both contributed to St. Vincent’s Masseducation. As Top Dawg Entertainment’s in-house producer, Sounwave has also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and many others. Dew and Antonoff co-wrote Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Dew sings lead for both songs and punctuates the tunes with falsettos. He also serves as the group’s main vocalist. The audio videos for “Red Hearse” and “Honey” both feature visuals of a toy red hearse. For “Red Hearse,” the car loops around a bush-lined street, where it leaves skid marks and an orange moon serves as a backdrop. “I’ll be better than I was before/A natural, all of the past out the door/I’ll never let you go,” Dew sings on the peppy “Red Hearse.”

On the soulful “Honey,” the car circles around a toy gas station in the middle of the night. “And whatever you’re serving/That’s whatever I’m having,” Dew croons. “Whatever you’re serving is whatever you want, whatever you want … You got me swerving, yeah we me move slow like honey.”

