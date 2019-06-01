See Jack Antonoff Visit ‘Sesame Street,’ Sing With Oscar the Grouch

Jack Antonoff made a guest appearance on Saturday’s episode of Sesame Street, where the Bleachers’ frontman joined Oscar the Grouch and his pals, the Grouches, for an endearing rendition of the series’ classic “I Love Trash.”

When Antonoff begins singing the track, Oscar cuts him off saying, “Stop, stop, stop. That was horrible, pathetic,” but Antonoff takes it as a compliment.

“Coming from you Grouches, that’s a really big compliment,” he replies.

But instead the Grouches want to hear something “messy” and “grungy,” and it becomes a collective sing-along where they all play in the trash.

Antonoff recently produced Kevin Abstract’s album Arizona Baby and is in the studio working with Lana Del Rey on her forthcoming record Norman Fucking Rockwell. He teamed up with the singer for her recent singles “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “How To Disappear,” which are expected to appear on the LP. The last record Antonoff released as Bleachers was 2017’s Gone Now.