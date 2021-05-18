Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Preview New Album With ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have released a new song, “Stop Making This Hurt,” which will appear on the group’s next album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out July 30th via RCA Records.

The track is a boisterous pop-rock tune led by punchy piano, rich horn stabs, and sliced through with sparkling synths. The chorus is classic Antonoff, a giant shout-along as he belts, “Stop making this hurt/Say goodbye like you mean it!”

“Stop Making This Hurt” arrives with a music video as well, directed by Carlotta Kohl. The clip finds Antonoff in a sleepy New Jersey diner, but after punching in the track on the table’s jukebox, he starts dancing around the restaurant. By the end, Antonoff, the waitress, the line cooks, and the other patrons are doing a synchronized number together.

In a statement, Antonoff said of “Stop Making This Hurt,” “It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then started to have that feeling of rage toward the depression — which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point, it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open [it] brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I’m truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”

“Stop Making This Hurt” marks Bleachers’ first song of the year, and it follows their two 2020 offerings, “Chinatown,” featuring Bruce Springsteen, and “45.” All three songs will appear on Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Bleachers have also announced a fall tour in support of the new record. The run will kick off September 11th with a set at Antonoff’s Shadow of the City festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and wrap November 6th at Harrisburg University at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale May 21st at 10 a.m. local time via Bleachers’ website.

Bleachers Tour Dates

September 11 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

September 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 15 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

September 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 18 – Newport, KY @ Ovation

September 22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

September 24 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

September 25 – New York, NY @ Gov Ball

September 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company

September 29 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

October 5 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

October 27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

October 31 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

November 2 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 4 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

November 6 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist

1. “91”

2. “Chinatown” (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

3. “How Dare You Want More”

4. “Big Life”

5. “Secret Life”

6. “Stop Making This Hurt”

7. “Don’t Go Dark”

8. “45”

9. “Strange Behavior”

10. “What’d I Do with All This Faith?”