Bleachers Drop Official Version of New Song ‘How Dare You Want More’

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have released their new song, “How Dare You Want More,” from their upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, out July 30th.

“How Dare You Want More” — which Bleachers debuted at the end of May on The Tonight Show — is a rambunctious and ramshackle blast of Springsteen-ian pastiche complete with rowdy gang vocals and a blazing saxophone-guitar call-and-response breakdown. Along with releasing the studio version of “How Dare You Want More,” Bleachers released a special live-in-studio performance clip, which was filmed during the actual recording of the song and includes some takes that ended up in the final version.

“Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure,” Antonoff said of the song in a statement. “I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness etc. around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people. So … how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself.”

“How Dare You Want More” marks the latest offering from Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night following “Stop Making This Hurt,” which arrived in May. Last year, Bleachers released a pair of songs as well, “Chinatown,” featuring Bruce Springsteen, and “45,” both of which will appear on the new album as well. Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night marks Bleachers’ third album and follows 2017’s Gone Now.

Bleachers will embark on a North American tour in support of Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night later this year. The trek will launch September 11th with a set at Antonoff’s Shadow of the City festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and wrap November 6th at Harrisburg University at XL Live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.