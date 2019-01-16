Watch Jack and Jack Play Breezy ‘No One Compares to You’ on ‘Corden’

Pop-rap act Jack & Jack performed their breezy song “No One Compares to You” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show. The duo, set up on a sleek stage that resembled a modern art exhibit, brought an organic touch to the track – utilizing a live drummer and electric guitarist. They alternated vocals throughout the cut: Jack Gilinsky handled most of the lead lines, with Jack Johnson taking over at various points in the verses.

“No One Compares to You” is the lead single from their upcoming debut LP, A Good Friend Is Nice, out January 25th. The album also includes the recently issued “Tension” and their collaboration with Jonas Blue, “Rise.”

Jack & Jack will promote their new record with a tour launching February 21st in Amsterdam, Netherlands; their European leg wraps March 11th in Dublin, Ireland. A North American jaunt kicks off April 2nd in Englewood, Colorado and concludes May 5th in Omaha, Nebraska.