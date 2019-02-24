Ja Rule’s Halftime Performance at Milwaukee Bucks Game Goes Viral

Fresh off a co-starring role in a pair of Fyre documentaries, Ja Rule took center court during halftime of Saturday’s Milwaukee Bucks game for a performance that immediately went viral.

The Bucks celebrated a Nineties-themed night at the Fiserv Forum and invited Ja Rule to play halftime, even though, as the rapper noted, he barely qualified as a Nineties rapper.

“They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule said. “But my album came out in ’99 so I guess that counts.”

Ja Rule had the greatest halftime performance ever 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7kCR8JMx6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule then prompted his DJ to begin the mini-concert, but sound or tech issues delayed the start. “Are we ready?” Ja Rule loudly asked a pair of times before adding defeated, “I guess we’re not.”

After a slight delay where Ja Rule and his dancers waited awkwardly at half court, the music kicked on and the performance began. However, with only three-and-a-half minutes left in halftime, Ja Rule’s gig continued while the Bucks, including star Giannis Antetokounmpo, took warm-up shots nearby.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

On Twitter, Ja Rule hit back at people knocking his performance, “Y’all really be on my dick… let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues… lol.” He also said of players taking warm-ups during the halftime show, “Y’all act like this is not normal at halftime shows.”

Ja Rule then put a curse on the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bucks’ opponent, after that team’s official Twitter poked fun at the rapper. “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years,” Ja Rule tweeted. “AND [Karl Anthony Towns] IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!!”