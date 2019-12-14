Hear Ja Rule’s New Fyre Festival-Inspired Song ‘FYRE’

Ja Rule has shared a new track titled “Fyre” that is inspired by the rapper’s role in the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Released Friday to Ja Rule’s Instagram page, the song is an acronym for “For Your Real Entertainment.” Ja Rule details the disaster behind the now-infamous Bahamas festival on the track, which samples the backdrop of the instrumental portion of Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s 1985 song, “The Show.” The single’s artwork also boasts a drawing of the festival’s viral cheese sandwich.

“The fest—the festival is on fire/We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter,” Rule raps. “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that/Show of hands if you got your money back?/Just playing, I got sued for that/100 mil to be exact.”

“FYRE” comes soon after Ja Rule was dismissed from a lawsuit surrounding Fyre Festival in November. A judge cleared Ja Rule and denied Fyre festival attendees’ appeal to name the rapper in a $100 million class-action lawsuit filed against Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland and other officials. In a statement to AllHipHop, Rule’s lawyer Ryan Hayden Smith said, “This ruling is nothing short of a total vindication of [Ja Rule].”

Ja Rule ruminated on the optics of being associated with the disastrous festival in the Bahamas in the track where he raps: “In the people’s court, baby they’ll hang ya, like their ancestors/Full sabotage, it ain’t fraud.”

According to his Instagram post, Rule’s forthcoming album 12.Twelve.XII has a new release date of February 29th; the album was originally slated to come out December 12th.