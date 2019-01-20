Ja Rule Blasts Fyre Festival Docs: ‘Let’s Blame the Rapper LMAO’

Ja Rule criticized a pair of new documentaries about the Fyre Festival, with the rapper accusing both films of unfairly blaming him for the disastrous fest.

“I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers,” Ja Rule wrote in a series of tweets Sunday, days after Hulu unveiled their Fyre Fraud and Netflix dropped their Fyre documentary.

“I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

As the Ringer noted earlier in the week, both documentaries bear ethical issues: Hulu paid an undetermined amount of money to organizer Billy McFarland in order to get an on-camera interview with the convicted fraudster, while Netflix’s documentary was co-produced by Jerry Media, the rebranded Fuck Jerry group that helped market the Fyre Festival.

“Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should’ve went to the Bahamian ppl Netflix PAID fuck Jerry the same guys that did the promo for the festival… The docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok…,” Ja Rule noted.

@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas… @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival… 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

“Because Billy was involved with BOTH he was trying to get them to pay him and Hulu bit… I heard they paid him somewhere btw 100 to 250 [thousand]… that money was supposed to go to the locals by LAW…”

Ja Rule warned those saying he’s culpable, “I have receipts!!! I guess I’m on Fyre this week…” The rapper also answered questions whether he profited at all from McFarland’s schemes: