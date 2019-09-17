 Ja Rule to Shoot Music Videos for (Almost) All of His Old Songs – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Ja Rule Is Launching His Own Cinematic Universe Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ja Rule Is Launching His Own Cinematic Universe

Rapper announces ambitious plan to shoot and release around 40 music videos to songs from his back catalog

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ja Rule

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Remakes, reboots, cinematic universes, and sequels: These are the titans of cinema in 2019. Out of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year, 60% of the titles are some sort of sequel, three are superhero movies from the MCU, two are live-action remakes of classic Disney cartoons, and only one is based on a completely original idea (Jordan Peele’s Us). Movie studios are glorified IP farms, and it looks like full-time rap legend and part-time music industry visionary, Ja Rule, is looking to leverage this opportunity in his field.

On Tuesday, Ja Rule announced via Twitter that he’s planning to film a music video for every song he’s ever released, which seems daunting and enticing and enticing in equal measures. “I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums,” he wrote. “I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made…what songs do y’all wanna see videos for?” After some thought, Ja backtracked the statement. Instead, updating fans that he will not be shooting videos for songs that already have visuals and admitting that he’d film around 40 videos. Predictably, many publications and people rolled their eyes at the news, but if Hollywood can re-package the same content in perpetuity, why can’t Ja?

Related

Young Thug
Young Thug's Goat (the Animal, Not the Acronym) is a Star
Schoolboy Q Plots North American Tour With Nav

It’s unclear when these visual albums will be released, what directors will be tapped to bring this cinematic universe to life, and, more importantly, what streaming service will distribute this grand experiment (can anyone say exclusive Netflix deal?). Nevertheless, it appears that Ja is ready and willing to test the boundaries of entertainment and technology once again.

Read Ja’s master plan below.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad