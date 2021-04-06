J. Period Taps Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, Tiffany Gouché for ‘All in Your Head’

DJ/producer J. Period has enlisted Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché for “All in Your Head,” the first song off his upcoming debut album, Story to Tell (Chapter One), out April 30th.

Chappelle provides a proper introduction for the album, welcoming listeners and instructing them, “Tune your speakers for maximum bass response and enjoy the show.” Black Thought then slides in with a characteristically brisk verse over J. Period’s dusty soul groove, which also provides the perfect backdrop for Gouché’s rich vocals and harmonies.

Story to Tell is described in a release as a “musical journey in three acts,” with the upcoming album representing the first chapter. The record will find J. Period exploring an array of different genres with the help of an equally eclectic group of collaborators, although neither a tracklist nor a full features list has been announced.

While Story to Tell is described as J. Period’s “debut album,” his extensive work as a DJ and producer has found him collaborating with artists like Black Thought, the Roots, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige, and John Legend. He also worked on The Hamilton Mixtape and has a founding seat on the Kennedy Center’s Hip Hop Culture Council.