Hear J Mascis Reminisce, Rip Solos on New Song ‘Everything She Said’

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis unveiled a poignant new acoustic rocker, “Everything She Said,” from his upcoming solo album, Elastic Days, out November 9th via Sub Pop.

Led by a crisp guitar progression, “Everything She Said,” finds Mascis ruminating on the ways one clutches the remnants of an old relationship: “Let’s take everything, everything she said,” Mascis sings, “Take it anywhere, anywhere I’m led/ I’ve been trying hard to see/ Eyes get wide, I take off instead.”

Mascis also shared a lyric video for “Everything She Said,” directed by Joe Salinas. The clip primarily features the track’s lyrics superimposed over a gauzy shot of a forest canopy. However, it cuts to clips of musician’s face and the head of a crow when Mascis rips through the song’s breezy folk vibe with a crackling guitar solo.

“Everything She Said” follows Mascis’ previously released album cut, “See You At the Movies.” Elastic Days marks the musician’s third solo album for Sub Pop and follows his 2014 effort, Tied to a Star. Mascis will embark on a North American tour in support of Elastic Days November 7th in Vancouver, British Columbia.