Hear J Mascis Bring Western Mass Sludge to Tom Petty’s ‘Don’t Do Me Like That’

Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis unveiled a cover of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That,” giving the 1979 hit a distinct slacker makeover.

The new cover finds Mascis filtering the Florida rocker’s upbeat track through the Western Massachusetts sludge, transforming the song into a hard-rock stomper packed with plenty of ripping guitar solos. The most delightful part of the cover, however, is the way Mascis lets the lyrics spill from his mouth, capturing the song’s heartbreak and anguish without bothering to recreate Petty’s peppy, pleading vocal performance.

Mascis’ cover of “Don’t Do Me Like That” arrives as the musician prepares to embark on an international tour this Spring. He’s got a pair of shows in Japan this month, then he’ll kick off an extensive European run in May. Mascis released his most recent solo album, Elastic Days, in 2018.

As for Dinosaur Jr., the group released their most recent record, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016. This summer, the band will gather to host a new rock and roll camp, which will feature a mix of performances, forums, panels, classes and jam sessions. Camp Fuzz will take place July 30th through August 2nd at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.