J.J. Abrams Creates Indie Music Label Loud Robot

J.J. Abrams will branch into the music industry with his newly announced independent label, Loud Robot, focusing on both established and emerging artists. The director’s production company, Bad Robot, will also use the label to place music in its own films, television shows and video games (the latter via the recently announced Bad Robot Games), The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Abrams recruited two industry veterans as co-general managers: McKee Floyd is the former head of marketing at Glassnote Entertainment Group, which includes prominent artists like Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Phoenix and Chvrches; Nicky Berger is the founder of Berger Management and in 2016 co-founded Fort William Artist Management, which represents Grizzly Bear, Fleet Foxes and the War on Drugs, among others.

Bad Robot music supervisor Charles Scott will also join the company. Brian Weinstein will become Loud Robot’s president and COO.

Abrams’ production credits from 2018 include the films Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Netflix’s The Cloverfield Paradox and the upcoming war-horror title Overlord, along with the Stephen King-inspired Hulu anthology series Castle Rock. He is also co-writing and directing Star Wars: Episode IX, set for release on December 20th, 2019.