Watch J.I.D. Tear Through ‘Skrawberries’ With BJ the Chicago Kid, Thundercat on ‘Fallon’

J. Cole-produced track appears on Atlanta MC’s new album ‘DiCaprio 2’

Rising Atlanta MC J.I.D. made his television debut on The Tonight Show Wednesday, teaming up with BJ the Chicago Kid and Thundercat for a performance of “Skrawberries.”

The performance featured a simple stage set-up, with the trio standing in front of a giant screen filled with the shimmering image of the bottom of a pool. J.I.D. brought some tumult to the serene scene as he tore breathlessly through “Skrawberries,” while Thundercat laced the track with bass and BJ the Chicago Kid crooned the hook.

“Skrawberries” appears on J.I.D.’s new album DiCaprio 2, which was released via J. Cole’s Dreamville Records imprint. J. Cole produced “Skrawberries,” though as J.I.D. recently told Rolling Stone, it took three years of tinkering, and a contribution from the late Mac Miller, to finally complete the track.

“Even on the song with BJ, it was a whole like the beat was still punchy,” J.I.D. said. “He [Mac Miller] dropped the whole hook. He dropped the whole hook and made that shit sound like you fall into a pocket of fucking cloud or some shit.”

